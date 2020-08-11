The motor vehicle issuing office on 49 Street could be closed for the duration of the week due to damaged pipes.

“We can confirm that the driver and motor vehicle issuing office in Yellowknife is closed after a drainpipe malfunctioned during heavy rain on Monday, which resulted in flooding,” stated Greg Hanna, Infrastructure department spokesperson in an email, Tuesday.

“The issuing office, which is located on the main floor of the building, is the only area affected.”

Hanna said the office, located in the Tatsaotı̨̀ne Building at 5015 – 49th Street in Yellowknife, will be closed all day Tuesday and Wednesday, and “could remain closed for the remainder of the week.”

There is signage up in front of the building.

Services will be available for clients by phone and some help will be available on the department website. “The damage is still being assessed, after which we will have a better cost estimate,” he stated, adding that further updates will be made throughout the week.

“It is too soon to know when repairs may be completed.”