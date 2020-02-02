Motor vehicle accident at Highway 3/Old Airport Road intersection

The Highway 3 and Old Airport Road intersection was the scene of a motor-vehicle collision causing one minor injury on Sunday afternoon.

NWT RCMP confirmed on Monday that they were called to the scene at about 2 p.m and that one driver sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to hospital by EMS.

The investigation is closed and no charges will be laid.

When Yellowknifer arrived at the scene, the city’s municipal enforcement division and fire division and ambulance services were spotted attending. The incident appeared to involve a dark four-door Ford F-150 pick up truck and a dark four-door Jeep Cherokee.

The Ford truck was partially submerged in a snowbank along the highway with its hood up.

The Jeep was close to the left shoulder of the highway facing eastbound.

Several pieces of debris were scattered on the roadway but traffic continued through the intersection as police remained nearby.

The RCMP refused to respond to a series of questions including a confirmation of the make of the vehicles, which direction they were going, how many occupants were in each vehicle, the extent of damage to either vehicle or who else attended the scene.

“We understand that this incident may generate public interest, however, the RCMP has a duty to ensure that all personal information is protected, which may include the movements of individuals, the make of their vehicle, whether the vehicle was carrying passengers or not,” stated Julie Plourde, media relations officer in an email.

“The RCMP respects the privacy rights of individuals and would not want to share details that might cause them inconvenience, especially considering that no charges have been laid in this case.”

The City of Yellowknife also refused to answer a list of similar questions but stated that the fire division responded to the scene at about 2:01 p.m. and that the accident was under the jurisdiction of the RCMP.

“The Yellowknife Fire Division responded to an incident involving two vehicles, at the intersection of Highway 3 and Old Airport Old, at approximately 2:01 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020,” stated Alison Harrower, corporate communications advisor for the city. “One individual was transported to hospital. This incident is under the jurisdiction of the RCMP.”

Plourde stated that the RCMP recommends drivers take precautions, including in the Old Airport Road and Highway 3 intersection.

“RCMP recommend to always drive according to road conditions,” she stated. “In winter months, it will take more time and distance to stop. The simplest solution is to slow down. RCMP would also recommend to install good winter tires for better contact and grip with the road.”