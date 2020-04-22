Most social distancing warnings issued in Beaufort Delta: GNWT

A total of 74 warnings have been issued by public health officials in the NWT, 52 of them in the Beaufort Delta and just nine in the North Slave region.

Data released by Mike Westwick, a spokesperson for the department of Health and Social Services, indicates a total of 391 investigations into Covid-19 related public health orders have been conducted territory-wide.

The North Slave saw the most investigations, 186, but only nine verbal and no written warnings have been issued there. By contrast, 84 investigations have taken place in the Beaufort Delta, leading to 52 verbal warnings.

Only one written warning has been issued, in the Sahtu, where 18 investigations have taken place. Six verbal warnings have been issued there.

The 16 investigations conducted in the Deh Cho yielded no warnings, while in the South Slave, six verbal warnings were issued after 87 investigations were conducted.

Westwick’s data indicated 2,653 people were in self-isolation across the NWT’s seven health-care regions as of April 22, including 1,459 in Yellowknife. That number also includes 330 people self-isolating outside the territory.

A total of 65 calls were received by the 8-1-1 Covid-19 information hotline between April 15 and 21. Just one of the calls was made to register a complaint.

Chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola is scheduled to hold a teleconference with reporters at 2 p.m. this afternoon.