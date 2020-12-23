Northwest Territories residents are one step closer to getting immunization for Covid-19 after Health Canada announced the approval of the Moderna vaccine today.

The federal department issued a news release on Dec. 23 stating that after a “thorough, independent review of the evidence it has determined that the Moderna vaccine meets the department’s stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements.

“Today’s authorization is a critical step in ensuring additional Covid-19 vaccines are available to all Canadians in all parts of the country,” states the release. “The different storage and handling requirements of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine mean that it can be distributed to isolated and remote communities, including the territories.”

On Dec. 22, the GNWT had been expecting the vaccine to be approved within days with a vaccine distribution plan to follow in the first week of January.

The release states that Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada plan to closely monitor the safety of the vaccine as soon as it is on the market and will raise safety concerns as needed.

18 years and older

For the time being, the vaccine is for use in people 18 years and older, but the Moderna company is “currently conducting additional studies in children from 12 years of age and older,” the release states.

“This indication could be revised in the future to include children if the data from these studies support it,” states the release.

NNSL Media reached out to the the Office of the Public Health Office on Dec. 23 and was still waiting for a response as of Wednesday afternoon.