Mildred Hall marks Pink Shirt Day

By
Blair McBride
-
141

Students and staff at Mildred Hall School donned their pink shirts on Wednesday and held an assembly to mark Pink Shirt Day, or Anti-Bullying Day.

Students and staff gather in the gymnasium for the Pink Shirt Day assembly. Blair McBride/NNSL photo

Principal Katey Simmons explained the forms that bullying can take encouraged students to respect each other and speak out against bullying. Three RCMP members also spoke and brought in the service dog Kola, who took a four-pawed stance against bullying in his pink sweater.

Constable Nathalie Cuvele, left, police service dog Kola, and Constables Michelle Steele and Heather Cosenzo speak during the Pink Shirt Day assembly. Blair McBride/NNSL photo

Pink Shirt Day began in 2007 when some students in Berwick, Nova Scotia bought pink shirts to show support for another student who was bullied for wearing a pink shirt on the first day of school.

Peacemakers William Loewen, left, Mya Martin-Crapeau, Daniel Loewen, and principal Katey Simmons speak in the assembly. Blair McBride/NNSL photo

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here