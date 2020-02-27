Mildred Hall marks Pink Shirt Day

Students and staff at Mildred Hall School donned their pink shirts on Wednesday and held an assembly to mark Pink Shirt Day, or Anti-Bullying Day.

Principal Katey Simmons explained the forms that bullying can take encouraged students to respect each other and speak out against bullying. Three RCMP members also spoke and brought in the service dog Kola, who took a four-pawed stance against bullying in his pink sweater.

Pink Shirt Day began in 2007 when some students in Berwick, Nova Scotia bought pink shirts to show support for another student who was bullied for wearing a pink shirt on the first day of school.