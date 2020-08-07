Advertisement

Beginning on August 12, all customers at Wal-Marts across the country – including in Yellowknife – will be required to wear a face mask when entering the store. 

The company provided a statement on Thursday saying that regardless of whether or not there is a government mandatory policy, all people shopping at the store must wear a face covering to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. 

Yellowknifer reached out to the Yellowknife store for a comment on Thursday evening.

An assistant manager declined comment and referred all questions to corporate headquarters in Eastern Canada.

Advertisement

Simon Whitehouse

Simon Whitehouse came to Yellowknife to work with Northern News Services in 2011. He came from Prince Edward County, Ont., and obtained his journalism education at Algonquin College and the University...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.