Beginning on August 12, all customers at Wal-Marts across the country – including in Yellowknife – will be required to wear a face mask when entering the store.

The company provided a statement on Thursday saying that regardless of whether or not there is a government mandatory policy, all people shopping at the store must wear a face covering to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Yellowknifer reached out to the Yellowknife store for a comment on Thursday evening.

An assistant manager declined comment and referred all questions to corporate headquarters in Eastern Canada.