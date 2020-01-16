Man struck by vehicle in downtown parking lot, says witness

A man was struck by a vehicle in a downtown Yellowknife parking lot Wednesday evening, according to a witness at the scene.

Paramedics and Yellowknife RCMP rushed to Franklin Avenue’s Lahm Ridge Tower parking lot just after 5 p.m., where a man was seen laying between an SUV and the building’s exterior wall.

The witness told NNSL Media the vehicle appeared to accidentally accelerate before striking the man.

The witness’ account has not yet been verified by law enforcement.

NNSL Media arrived at the scene of the apparent accident as the man was being transported via stretcher into an ambulance.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not yet known at this time.