Man struck by vehicle in downtown parking lot, says witness

By
Brendan Burke
-
1201

A man was struck by a vehicle in a downtown Yellowknife parking lot Wednesday evening, according to a witness at the scene.

Paramedics and Yellowknife RCMP rushed to Franklin Avenue’s Lahm Ridge Tower parking lot just after 5 p.m., where a man was seen laying between an SUV and the building’s exterior wall.

The witness told NNSL Media the vehicle appeared to accidentally accelerate before striking the man.

The witness’ account has not yet been verified by law enforcement.

NNSL Media arrived at the scene of the apparent accident as the man was being transported via stretcher into an ambulance.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not yet known at this time.

 

Previous articleDangerous goods inspectors probe Hay River auto dealership
Next articleEDITORIAL: What a party!
Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here