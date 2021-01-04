A 45-year old man is dead following a collision on Highway 3 New Year’s Eve.

The man was struck by a northbound tractor trailer after exiting his southbound vehicle.

Advertisement

Behchoko RCMP received a call for service at around 5 p.m. and attended the scene at approximately kilometre 272, they advised in a news release.

The highway was closed for a period of time as the NT RCMP Forensic Identification Service attended to assist with the investigation.

The RCMP are working with the Department of Infrastructure on their commercial vehicle investigation and the NWT Coroner Service with their investigation.

RCMP have not laid any charges at this time and extends its condolences to the family of the deceased.