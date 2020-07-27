Advertisement

A woman faces charges of aggravated assault following an alleged altercation on Friday night.

RCMP and emergency services personnel received a call for service at an apartment unit on 53rd St. around 10:44 p.m. on Friday, said RCMP spokesperson Julie Plourde on Monday.

Upon arriving on the scene, police found a male victim suffering from a serious injury “sustained from an alleged aggravated assault,” said Plourde.

The man was transported to hospital and later transferred by medevac to a hospital in Edmonton.

Yellowknife RCMP investigated and charged Beverly Catholique, 43, with aggravated assault a failure to comply with a probation order.

The charges against her has not been proven in court. She has has been remanded in custody and will appear in Territorial Court on Tuesday, July 28.

Advertisement

Blair McBride

Blair McBride covers the Legislative Assembly, business and education. Before coming to Yellowknife he worked as a journalist in British Columbia, Thailand and Ontario. He studied journalism at Western...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.