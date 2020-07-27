A woman faces charges of aggravated assault following an alleged altercation on Friday night.

RCMP and emergency services personnel received a call for service at an apartment unit on 53rd St. around 10:44 p.m. on Friday, said RCMP spokesperson Julie Plourde on Monday.

Upon arriving on the scene, police found a male victim suffering from a serious injury “sustained from an alleged aggravated assault,” said Plourde.

The man was transported to hospital and later transferred by medevac to a hospital in Edmonton.

Yellowknife RCMP investigated and charged Beverly Catholique, 43, with aggravated assault a failure to comply with a probation order.

The charges against her has not been proven in court. She has has been remanded in custody and will appear in Territorial Court on Tuesday, July 28.