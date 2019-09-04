Man in critical condition following assault in downtown Yellowknife

Suspect in custody after 'aggravated assault,' near the Sobering Centre/Day Shelter

A 36-year-old man is in critical condition following a serious assault outside of the Sobering Centre/Day Shelter Tuesday evening.

The assault happened in front of the 50 Street building just before 5:40 p.m, according to a news release issued by Yellowknife RCMP. Police and paramedics arrived at the scene.

A suspect, who police say committed an aggravated assault, has been taken into custody.

RCMP have not released the suspect’s name, nor have they stated whether or not he’s been formally charged with aggravated assault.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-111.

More to come.