A 45-year-old man has been charged with assault, possession of property obtained by crime and public incitement of hatred following an alleged assault at TD Bank on Franklin Avenue on Monday evening.

Police say they responded to the incident at about 7 p.m. and took one man into custody. Jason Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21 in relation to the incident.

NNSL Media contacted bank management to learn more about the circumstances but was directed to Ian Mccoll, media spokesperson for TD Bank based in Calgary. He provided the following statement:

“The safety of TD colleagues, customers and contractors is our highest priority and we are taking this incident very seriously,” Mccoll stated. “As this matter is currently under investigation, we would refer your questions to the RCMP.”