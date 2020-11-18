A Yellowknife man charged with murder and assault causing bodily harm has not yet been located by NT RCMP.

RCMP are seeking public assistance in finding 21-year-old Ahmed Mohamed, who is charged in connection with a suspicious death on Oct. 31.

Police believe that Mohamed, a.k.a “Scotty,” may have left Yellowknife for Edmonton or Toronto.

“At this time, we believe Mr. Mohamed may have fled the area and we are seeking any information that may indicate his whereabouts, either currently, or over the past 18 days,” Const. Matt Halstead in a press release Wednesday.

“The investigation still indicates this is not a random incident. While there may be some element of risk to the public, we do not believe there is imminent danger to the general public. We advise extreme caution.”

Mohamed is described as a black male, 5’7” and 110 pounds with brown eyes and black curly hair, which may be braided.

Anyone who sees Mohamed is cautioned to not approach him and immediately call RCMP Major Crimes at 867-669-1111.

In an emergency, call 911 and tell the operator it involves Ahmed Mohamed “Scotty” wanted for arrest for murder in the Northwest Territories.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call the RCMP at 867-669-1111 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.