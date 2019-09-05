Man charged with smashing windows, damaging cars at Fraser Tower 

By
Brendan Burke
-
92

A 22-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police say he damaged Fraser Tower windows, along with vehicles parked near the building. 

Mounties located the man after being called to the 52 Street apartment building in the early morning hours of Aug. 30. 

Trevor Thrasher was arrested at the scene. 

Thrasher faces four counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of mischief over $5,000. 

He’s also been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking. 

Thrasher is due back in court on Sept. 6. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Yellowknife  RCMP at 669-1111.

Previous articleThom Jarvis running in Yellowknife Centre
Next articleEDITORIAL: High rents and higher learning don’t mix
Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here