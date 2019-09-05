Man charged with smashing windows, damaging cars at Fraser Tower 

A 22-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police say he damaged Fraser Tower windows, along with vehicles parked near the building.

Mounties located the man after being called to the 52 Street apartment building in the early morning hours of Aug. 30.

Trevor Thrasher was arrested at the scene.

Thrasher faces four counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of mischief over $5,000.

He’s also been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

Thrasher is due back in court on Sept. 6.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.