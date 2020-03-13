Man charged with murder in Behchoko

RCMP have charged a 29-year-old man in Behchoko with murder.

The charge is linked to a sudden death investigation by the NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit in Behchoko, RCMP said in a press release on Friday.

Colton Migwi, from Behchoko, has been charged with murder after a 30-year-old man was found dead on March 7.

The NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit led the probe, with support from the Behchoko RCMP Detachment, NT RCMP Forensic Identification Services, Police Dog Services and the NWT Office of the Chief Coroner.

Migwi has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24 at 9:30 a.m.

The charge against him has not been proven in court.

Members of the public with information regarding the investigation or other criminal activity are asked to call Behchoko RCMP at 392-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” along with the message to 274637.