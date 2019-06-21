Man charged with assaulting corrections officer at Yellowknife jail

Jordan Charlie, 19, charged after employee sent to hospital with injuries on May 28

An alleged assault against a corrections officer at a Yellowknife jail has led to charges for a Nunavut man.

Police attended North Slave Correctional Complex (NSCC) on the afternoon of May 28 after receiving a call about an “incident” between the employee and an inmate at the facility, state Yellowknife RCMP in a news release issued Friday.

The corrections officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, say RCMP.

Jordan Charlie, 19, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer in connection with the incident. Charlie was charged on June 12 following an investigation.

He’s due to appear in court on Aug. 9.

Note: In the initial news release issued Friday, Yellowknife RCMP erroneously stated Charlie was 39. The accused is in fact 19.