Man charged with aggravated assault in alleged downtown attack

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged attack in downtown Yellowknife Tuesday night.

RCMP responded to a report of an assault in the area of 50 Avenue and 50 Street just before 9:30 p.m., where they located a 28-year-old injured man, states a news release issued by police Wednesday morning.

The man was transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

Yellowknifer was at the scene of the incident, described as a stabbing by witnesses, shortly after it unfolded. A bartender at the Raven Pub said he helped the injured man after he ran into the nearby nightclub.

Christopher Cook is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, aggravated assault and operation while prohibited. Police say he was arrested without incident at his residence shortly after the alleged attack.

The incident “does not appear to be random in nature,” and police do not believe there is a threat to public safety, states the news release.

Police are continuing to investigate.