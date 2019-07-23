Man charged after ‘mischief spree’

A Yellowknife man faces a slew of charges after a “mischief spree” resulted in stolen perfume and hair products and an attempted meat theft.

The 50-year-old suspect is facing two counts of theft under $5000, in addition to assault with a weapon and theft, robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

The investigation began when a local store reported the attempted meat theft on July 6, which led police to open a file on the case. On July 8, RCMP received another report: A suspect had fled a local business, stolen perfume in hand, after an assault and theft. There were no injuries in that incident.

On July 10, the same business called RCMP and reported that a suspect threatened employees “with a canister containing an unknown product,” the release stated. Again, there were no injuries, but the suspect left with a large quantity of perfume.

On July 11, the same suspect was found with hair products that might have been taken after a break and enter at a local hair salon.

Following the incident, police found and arrested the man.