Man barricaded self with firearms overnight in Ndilo: RCMP

Police say a man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act after an overnight episode in Ndilo.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the community “close to midnight” March 27, according to RCMP, to conduct a well-being check on a 49-year-old man. But when they arrived, he barricaded himself inside his residence and indicated to police he had access to firearms.

Police put up a perimeter around the home and began communicating with the man, who surrendered without incident around 6 a.m.

Five firearms were seized from the residence. No criminal charges have been laid, and police say the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.