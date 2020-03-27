Low interest loans for NWT companies hurt by pandemic fallout

The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting Canadian businesses hard and companies in the NWT are no exception, but financial assistance is in sight.

NWT businesses experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic can apply to the GNWT for low interest loans.

The offering comes through the NWT Business Development and Investment Corporation (BDIC).

To qualify, businesses must be able to demonstrate financial need for a 30-day period because of cash flow problems during the pandemic.

“Priority will be given to businesses with fewer than 20 employees, but the GNWT will consider applications from businesses with up to 50 employees,” according to the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI).

“Loans of up to $25,000 (or more if need is clearly addressed) are being made available to qualified NWT-owned businesses at a rate of 1.75%. Loans will be amortized for up to five years with options for payment deferment for three months upon request.”

Companies must also provide a summary of other business relief applied for or received due to coronavirus and a copy of their NWT business license.

Applicants can submit an application form with supporting documents to the ITI regional office.

Applications are available on the BDIC website at www.BDIC.ca and will be received via email through the appropriate regional office.

DehCho Region: Jennifer_Thistle@gov.nt.ca; Sahtu Region: Marty-Ann_Bayha@gov.nt.ca; South Slave Region: Tom_Colosimo@gov.nt.ca; North Slave Region: ITInorthslaveloans@gov.nt.ca.

The deadline for the first round of applications is March 31 at midnight.