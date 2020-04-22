Long-haul truckers should be allowed to shop, use washrooms here: Kandola

Some long-haul truckers are glad to hear the GNWT has clarified that they be allowed access to certain services during their trips into the NWT, following reports that they had been stopped from using washrooms and shopping for food.

Chief public health officer Kami Kandola said in a statement this week that guidelines on social distancing “were not intended to restrict supply-chain workers from accessing the basics while they are in our territory – just that they maintain their social (physical) distance of at least two metres while they’re doing it, and to self-isolate in their accommodations once their duties are complete if they are staying the night.

“The nature of supply-chain work means these workers have often been driving for eight to 12 hours in the course of a day. It is hard work – and those doing it deserve a shower and some food at the end of it.”

Mike Emblau, a trucker with Rig Logistics who regularly drives up from Edmonton and delivers to the two Independent shops in Yellowknife said in a message on Wednesday that the GNWT’s statement is good news.

NNSL Media previously reported that the Trevor’s Independent had refused to allow Emblau and others access to its washrooms and to shop for food. Independent’s parent company Loblaws denied that Trevor’s was refusing that access.

RELATED REPORTING: Truck drivers struggling to make sure supermarket shelves are stocked

“I will let a couple drivers know what is happening now with that store,” he said.

Kevin Morken, a trucker who drives up from Edmonton to the Yellowknife Co-op said that even though stores have given him access to their premises, he is aware of the difficulties other truckers have faced.

“I think that it is good for the government to step up and say something,” he said.

Truckers are among some workers who are exempt from the government’s rule that all visitors to the NWT must self-isolate for 14 days in Yellowknife, Hay River, Fort Smith or Inuvik upon arrival.

Kandola said that if truckers and supply-chain workers are abiding by social distancing rules and if companies are following disinfection protocols, providing washroom and shopping services to truckers does not put them or the community at higher health risk.

The office added it is asking companies and communities to allow truckers to “come inside the store and buy food off-the-shelf or by takeout, use restroom facilities normally made available to the public (and) use shower facilities normally made available to the public.”