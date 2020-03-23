Liquor stores to limit hours amid pandemic

The GNWT began limiting the hours of liquor stores in the territory on Monday.

“All NWT liquor stores will have reduced hours to help ensure staff availability throughout the COVID-19 response,” reads a statement from the NWT Liquor and Cannabis Commission (NWTLCC).

Most stores will be open Monday to Saturday with the following shortened hours:

Yellowknife, Inuvik and Hay River will be open from noon until 7 p.m.

Fort Smith will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fort Simpson will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Norman Wells will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Some locations will limit the number of customers in the stores to protect customers from potential virus exposure and staff will introduce specific shopping times for seniors.

“Should customer purchasing habits become a concern; individual stores will institute a size limit on purchases. These changes will enable our valuable staff to continue working in a safe environment as well as implement enhanced cleaning measures, ensure that our shelves have product stocked and ensure they have time to take care of themselves and their families,” the NTLCC stated.