Liquor stores have no plans to close

The two liquor stores in Yellowknife had no plans to close as of Wednesday morning.

“We haven’t been told to shut down and we’re keeping regular business hours,” Brinn Theebe, sales associate at the Liquor Store on 49 St. told NNSL Media.

Parking lot traffic at that location was unusually busy on Wednesday around noon.

A manager at the Liquor Store on Borden Drive also said it was not closing.

Both stores are supplied by the NWT Liquor and Cannabis Commission (NWTLCC).

In an email to NNSL Media, a spokesperson said the NWTLCC is monitoring developments with COVID-19 and following the recommendations of the chief public health officer.

“At this time there are no plans to close stores and stores are not currently experiencing any supply chain issues. We will be assessing store hours based on the staff availability at each location and will keep the public informed of any changes.”

Earlier on Wednesday chief public health officer Kami Kandola declared a public health emergency in the NWT but did not order the closure of any businesses or services.