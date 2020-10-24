A light earthquake struck the Dehcho region on Saturday around mid-morning but there were no reports of damage, according to the earthquakes portal of Natural Resources Canada.

The 10:18 a.m. tremor had a magnitude of 4.5 and occurred at a depth of 11 km, about 164 km west of Fort Simpson.

An aftershock about an hour later had a magnitude of 3.9, at a depth of 20 km.

Earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.5 and 5.4 can rarely be felt but can cause damage, according to the Earthquake Magnitude Scale used by seismologists to measure the amount of energy released.

The shaker occurred near the Mackenzie Mountains, which occasionally experience earthquakes as that area is fairly seismically active, as Andrew Schaeffer, an earthquake seismologist with the Geological Survey of Canada, told NNSL Media in August following two earthquakes in the same region.

The low population density of that part of the Dehcho means earthquakes are rarely felt, Schaeffer said.

A previous earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hit last Sunday, slightly further west.