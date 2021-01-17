News of a case of Covid-19 in Fort Liard has led a number of businesses in nearby Fort Simpson to close for deep cleaning.

Facebook posts there by businesses including Rowes Construction, the Nahanni Inn and the Icebreaker Lounge indicated they would be closing as of Saturday afternoon.

“I was about to get ready for work but then my boss called me and said we should close until further notice,” said Josh Baton, manager of the Icebreaker Lounge. “I heard that someone from Fort Liard came into Fort Simpson. People in Fort Simpson believe that person might be positive for Covid, but it’s not confirmed yet.”

The bar at the Icebreaker will be closed for at least one week.

The restaurant will be closed until Tuesday when it will reopen for take out only.

“I’m kind of nervous actually,” Baton said. “With a positive case near to us we’re taking precautions and doing what’s good for the community, (like) wearing masks, sanitizing a lot and keeping our distance.”

A pizza fundraiser event was cancelled and the Friendship Centre was closed. The recreation centre will be closed until at least Monday, according to other posts in the Fort-Simpson-Bulletin Facebook group. The fitness centre will require masks from now on, and violators could be suspended from the gym for a month.

“We are also going to be closed until we have completed our cleaning, please stay tuned,” Nahanni Inn owner Darlene Sibbeston posted. “Take out food will be available once we open, this will be the case until we have confirmation about any contact tracing in our community.”

The Fort Liard Covid infection brings to 26 the number of coronavirus cases in the NWT and comes one day after a case was announced in Yellowknife whose origin is not yet known.