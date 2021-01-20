Dear editor,

I got my vaccination last Tuesday.

I received my injection of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Behchoko. Here is a summary of my experience of how it came to be: About a week ago, I was notified by the local Mary Adele Bishop Health Centre to confirm my availability about a scheduled day to receive the first dose.

A few days later the Health Centre called back to give me a time to be at the vaccination location at the local Sportsplex where there will be a sign to enter the building.

This mid-morning, I went to the designated entrance, there was a reminder to wear a mask. Upon entering there was a receptionist with a mask to verify if I was there for the vaccine and asked for permission to take my temperature, then I was given a sticker to put on my coat to let the next step people know that my temperature had been taken.

There were other people there, after a few minutes, my identification is verified. There was also an interpreter if I wanted to use my language. Once that was done I went to the next available table where a Tlicho nurse was administering the vaccine.

The Nurse verifies my name and asked how I was currently feeling and if I was on any medication and if I had any other experience with past flu shots and that the injection process is very similar and asks which arm I would like take the shot in.

It was over before I knew it. I was given a card with information that says the type of vaccine I was given, the lot number, the date of the first dose and the due date for the 2nd dose.

I was instructed to wait in a designated area for at least 15 minutes to be monitored before leaving, I chatted with other people while waiting and I left after my time was up.

I’m at home now, much more chipper, feeling fine and looking forward to normal and honestly, receiving the 1st dose of the vaccine was well worth the experience.

Upon reflection, I could see the amount of planning that went into rolling out the vaccination. Mahsi to all the many Health care workers out front, the many dedicated behind the scenes, the support of many levels of leadership, the developers. In the end, in reality, it took about two seconds.