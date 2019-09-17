Legion calls on artists to replace damaged sculpture

After a monument to veterans was badly damaged in early July, the Royal Canadian Legion in Yellowknife is putting out a call to artists to replace it.

According to a Tuesday news release, the new monument will also be to honour veterans and will be placed outside of the Joint Task Force North (JTFN) building on 49 Street.

The project will require a design team with multiple artists and one youth representative.

The original memorial was erected in by legion members in 2005

The legion is fundraising to cover materials, artist expenses and research costs while a commission will be based on the available budget.

Applicants must be residents of the NWT, professional or established artists and a military historian or posses archival research abilities and familiarity with Northern Canadian forces operations, according to the release.

To date, there has been no update from the RCMP on leads or convictions in the case.

Two forces are investigating the matter, the RCMP and the Military Police.

All applications must be in to the legion by November 1 of this year. For more information contact Tammy Roberts at tammydroberts@hotmail.com.