The GNWT Department of Lands’ offices were closed Monday after it was found that an individual who was supposed to be self-isolating had entered the office on Sunday, a cabinet communications spokesperson said in a news release.

The incident in the office, which is located on the first floor of the Gallery Building at 52 Street and Franklin Avenue, has been reported to Protect NWT.

Staff who work in that office were asked to work from home on Monday morning to ensure that precautionary cleaning and sanitization could be undertaken.

“These actions were taken out of an abundance of caution, and staff were advised shortly after noon that it was safe for them to return to the worksite,” the release said.

All GNWT departments have exposure control plans that are used to support workplace safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic.