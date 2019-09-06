Kind, funny — a peacemaker: victim of fatal downtown assault remembered 

‘Out of nowhere he’s just taken from us,’ says friend, who, like many, are asking ‘why?’

Mark Poodlat was a peacemaker.

If there was a dispute on the streets of Yellowknife, Mark would be there to mediate.

“If we had a problem, he’d come and find a solution to figure it out,” Mark’s friend of 10 years, who wished to remain anonymous, told Yellowknifer outside of the Sobering Centre/Day Shelter Friday afternoon.

Just days earlier, on the same block, Mark, 36, was punched repeatedly in an attack caught on video.

He was medevaced to an Edmonton hospital, where he later died, RCMP confirmed Thursday.

Yellowknife RCMP have charged a 32-year-old man with murder in relation to Mark’s death.

On a quiet Friday afternoon outside of the Sobering Centre/Day Shelter, many of Mark’s friends are asking: why?

“I don’t know why they had to do that to him. Out of nowhere, he’s just taken away from us,” said Timothy Base, a friend who met Poodlat five years ago.

Yellowknifer spoke to several individuals outside of the joint day shelter and sobering centre who said a dispute over a bike led to the fatal assault on Tuesday.

“Over a bike?” asked Base.

“They had to take my friend’s life? That was unnecessary and now he’s gone.”

A user of the Sobering Centre/Day Shelter, who also asked to remain anonymous, said she couldn’t believe what happened to Poodlat, a friend of two-and-a-half years who “doesn’t make trouble.”

“He was hard working. He was kind-hearted,” the young woman told Yellowknifer.

“(Mark) always had good jokes and he always made us laugh,” she recalled.

Base said substance abuse issues in the downtown that fuel violence seem to be worsening. “Alcohol and drugs, that’s it. Simple.”

“Some of (the street population) need counselling but they don’t want to admit it. It gets worse and worse,” said Base.

Asked whether or not he thinks increased security patrols at and around the Sobering Centre/Day Shelter, along with more surveillance cameras, could help reduce violence and prevent something like this from happening again, Base said shelter staff are doing what they can.

“They are on a tight budget … but they try their best,” he said.

“They can’t be around all the time.”

The woman, a friend of Poodlat’s who agreed to speak with Yellowknifer on the condition she wouldn’t be identified, said she thinks “there’s enough cameras” already. She said the security officers, which began patrolling the neighbouring this summer, “do what they can,” adding the program is a “really good thing.”

Poodlat’s male friend of 10 years said everyone on the street looks out for each other. “If someone gets hurt, we help.”

Base said he understands RCMP are often tied up with other day-to-day duties, but that he wishes officers would patrol the 50 Street area more — not just after something serious happens, like a fight.

“They got to do their own job, but it would be nice,” said Base.

Making the sign of the cross, Base sent a final message to his friend.

“I miss you. I love you. Wherever you are, please pray for me, my friend. Mahsi Cho.”