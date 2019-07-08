Katrina Nokleby to run for MLA in Great Slave

Katrina Nokleby, a Yellowknife engineer, is announcing her intent to run for MLA in the riding of Great Slave, according to a Monday news release.

Nokleby has been living and working in the North since 2006.

Specializing in environmental assessments, she has worked on numerous projects across the territory. Her C.V. includes stints as an ice engineer for the the Tibbitt to Contwoyto winter road and environmental coordinator for Giant Mine.

Nokleby is a two term councillor with NWT & NU Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists and sits on several of their committees. She has been a director with the YWCA NWT since 2017 and a leader with the Girl Guides since 2007.

Nokleby’s platform emphasizes building the economy by encouraging sustainable exploration and development. According to her news release, she believes in investing in Arctic infrastructure to safeguard the economy against climate change.

She also believes her experience at the YWCA gives her a perspective on social issues in the North.

“As a woman and an engineer, I feel I bring a diverse voice and unique skill set to the assembly that isn’t currently being represented,” she stated. “I’m a project manager and a problem solver, and I want to use my wide range of Northern experience to help the people of the Northwest Territories prosper. I am committed to focusing my efforts on building the economy while maintaining a high standards of sustainability and environmental protection.”

Nokleby will be facing Health Minister Glen Abernethy in the Oct. 7 election.