The travel bubble that the NWT shares with Nunavut will be suspended due to the increase in Covid-19 cases there, chief public health officer (CPHO) Dr. Kami Kandola said Monday.

Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 17 Nunavut travelers are now subject to the same self-isolation protocols and travel restrictions as anyone else travelling in the NWT and must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, unless otherwise exempted under the July 16, 2020 Travel Order.

People coming to the NWT from Nunavut to live, work, study, or under compassionate or family reunification exemptions approved by the CPHO where necessary, may travel within the NWT.

The news release said Kandola made the order in accordance with Section 29 of the Public Health Act.

Nunavut patients can still travel to the NWT for medical treatment but are required to self-isolate when they are not attending their medical appointments.

Anyone who is currently in the NWT and has traveled from Arviat, Rankin Inlet, or Sanikiluaq within the last 14 days must self-isolate immediately for 14 days from the date of their arrival in the NWT.

The same rule applies to people who have shared accommodations with others who have traveled from those three locations in Nunavut in the last 14 days.

Both groups should contact Yellowknife public health at 867-767-9120, and submit a self-isolation plan to Protect NWT by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That can be done online or by contacting Protect NWT at 81Kandola suspends NWT-Nunavut travel bubble after spike in Covid-191 or 1-833-378-8297.

If travelers intend to leave the NWT by airplane within the self-isolation period, they can go to the airport but must wear non-medical masks and maintain physical distance of at least two metres from others.

Travelers who have already arrived from Nunavut in the last 14 days must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days, contact Protect NWT and wear non-medical masks whenever in public places.

Requirements for exempted workers remain the same. That includes supply-chain workers, essential workers, airline crews and employees, remote camp workers working at NWT mines, and non-remote camp workers working on NWT projects.

If travelers from Nunavut don’t have a safe space to self-isolate, they should contact Protect NWT to access those spaces in Yellowknife.

The GNWT will provide those spaces for Nunavut residents at no upfront charge in isolation centres in the territory until Nunavut can re-establish its own isolation centre in Yellowknife.

Payment for Nunavut residents will be covered by the Government of Nunavut.