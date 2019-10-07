Juno-nominated choir to perform at NACC

A Juno-nominated choir will perform Oct. 12 at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre, showcasing local talent and the world premiere of Where Waters Meet —the latest piece from Yellowknife’s Carmen Braden.

Braden, who was recently named Western Canada’s Songwriter of the Year for 2019, is bringing in the 24-person Canadian Chamber Choir to help promote music in the area. Also performing during the night will be local talent who will be mentored by the choir throughout the week. Dene fiddler Wesley Hardisty will provide musical backing to the performance.

“The CCC is so pleased to be realizing a longtime dream,” said Artistic Director, Dr. Julia Davids. “Yellowknife is a vibrant singing community and it will be an honour to work with some outstanding artists, both individuals and ensembles.”

Tickets are $30 in advance off Carmen Braden’s website or $35 at the door. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.