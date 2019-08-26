Jan Vallillee announces intent to run in Yellowknife North

Jan Vallillee has announced her intent to run in the constituency of Yellowknife North in the upcoming territorial election on the morning of Aug. 26.

Vallillee, a born and raised Yellowknifer who has worked in information technology at Stanton Territorial Hospital for over 20 years, says her experience will set her apart from the competition.

“I have over 30 years of public service experience with the last two decades working at Stanton hospital in the IT field,” she stated in a Monday Facebook post.

“I have resolved others’ issues for over 20 years and bring vast and varied experience to the table.”

Vallilee states she is a dedicated volunteer with 10,000 hours of work with multiple community NGOs under belt, raising over $250,000 for charitable causes.

Her website outlines her platform which includes: improving and streamlining the mineral exploration processes; developing a polytechnic university that partners with local businesses; developing a strategy to recruit healthcare workers to Stanton Territorial Hospital and turning long-term leases on Ingraham Trail cabins to title-owned land, among other things.

“Our North needs experienced leadership with a proven track record which is what I bring to the table,” stated Vallillee.

“I’ve built teams my entire life, effectively led NGO’s and have been involved on local, territorial and national boards. Real leadership matters.”

Vallillee will join the two other declared candidates in Yellowknife North to date, incumbent Cory Vanthuyne and Rylund Johnson.

