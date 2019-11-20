Jack Works invited to selection camp for World Junior A Challenge

Yellowknife’s Jack Works is having quite the season with the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

His exploits haven’t gone unnoticed and he’ll get a chance to really show what he can do early next month.

The 18-year-old is one of 44 players from around western Canada that will get the chance to make Team Canada West and play in the 2019 World Junior A Challenge in Dawson Creek, B.C., next month. Hockey Canada made the announcement this past Tuesday.

Works said he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s a cool feeling, for sure,” he said. “I’ve never experienced something like this before and I didn’t think about it at all this season but I got the call and I’m excited.”

To say Works has had a breakout season in Okotoks would be an understatement.

As of press time, he leads the team in scoring with 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 24 games and was named the AJHL Player of the Week last week thanks to back-to-back hat tricks and eight points in total in two games. The back end of each of those hat tricks were game-winners.

Works said what will set him apart from the other players is his compete level.

“I’m all about intensity and winning battles for the puck,” he said. “Just go and battle every shift.”

This is the first real season Works has had to prove himself at the junior A level. He was midget-aged last season and he didn’t get a lot of ice time but with players moving on to school, he’s getting his chance.

“I’m just running with it,” he said. “I think I’ve earned some respect in the league now and I’m hoping to show the coaching staff at camp.”

His dad, Greg Works, said the hard work has obviously paid off for his son.

“Things are going really well for him this season,” he said. “He’s worked hard and it’s paying off now with this opportunity.”

In a statement, Jamie McCaig, Team Canada West’s operations manager, stated that months of work went into identifying the players who were invited to camp.

“We know these 44 players will bring work ethic and a hard-working attitude to camp as we begin our quest for a gold medal at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge,” he said.

The selection camp for the team is happening in Calgary from Dec. 1 to 3 with the main event taking place the week after.

Jack Works said if he makes the final cut, he would be happy with any role he would be asked to play.

“Once the team is picked, it’s all about seeing where you fit in and I’ll play wherever I’m asked,” he said.