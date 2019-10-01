It’s Election Day: where to vote and celebrate with your candidates

It’s election day in the Northwest Territories and the polls are officially open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Elections NWT has listings for each polling location that can be found here.

After the vote is complete, orientation will begin for new MLAs that will last three weeks and the official vote for cabinet and a new premier will begin on Oct. 24.

Click here for a full schedule of the Legislative Assembly’s schedule for the remainder of 2019.

If you wish to join and support your candidate on election night, see NNSL’s map below for the locations for where each candidate will be watching as the results come in.

Two Yellowknife-based MLA candidates were not holding public events as of Tuesday at noon.

Caitlin Cleveland, MLA candidate for Kam Lake will be at her home celebrating a private function.

NNSL Media could not reach Robert Hawkins, MLA candidate for Kam Lake on his location and plans.

Election results will be coming in after 8 p.m.

Keep NNSL open in your browser for up to date results tonight.