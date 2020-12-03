The GNWT has up to $100,000 for one great idea that will create jobs, reduce costs or improve productivity in the territory.

Industry, Tourism and Investment Minister Caroline Wawzonek wants the new Manufacturing and Technology Contribution to support research and development in the NWT and lead to the creation of well-paying jobs according to a news release.

Members of the Northwest Territories Manufacturing Association are encouraged to apply, but the program is open to all NWT businesses.

The winning bid will receive up to $100,000, but there is a catch: the proponent must chip in at least 20 per cent of the value of the project.

In a press release announcing the pilot project, the GNWT said the contribution is intended to encourage innovation in the NWT manufacturing sector by supporting research into existing and emerging technologies.

“The Manufacturing sector holds great potential for growth that will further diversify the NWT economy and create local, well-paying jobs,” Wawzonek said. “By improving the information and tools available to manufacturers, encouraging the use of ‘Made in the NWT’ products and providing the right policy environment to support technology advancement and innovation, opportunities will hopefully emerge to increase the number of products that are manufactured locally.”

Entries can be submitted to BIP@gov.nt.ca until Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.