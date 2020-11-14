The NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines is concerned over the ongoing decreases in mineral exploration expenditures in the North, which is expected to decline by about half from 2019 to 2020 and reach the lowest level in 20 years in the NWT.

Statistics from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) show that in the NWT, expenditures are expected to drop by 54 per cent, from $79.8 million in 2019 to $36.6 million in 2020. The figures for 2020 cover the period until September. The expenditures are the costs of searching for and appraising mineral deposits.

The 2020 level is the lowest for the NWT in the last 20 years, according to a summary graph based on NRCan that the Chamber published on Thursday. The last time exploration expenditures dropped to a comparable level was in 2009, when they came to $44 million. They peaked at $194 million in 2007.

The NWT’s exploration spending has also lagged behind Yukon and Nunavut almost every year since 2009.

Nunavut’s exploration expenditures are projected to fall from $116.4 million in 2019 to $68 million in 2020, a reduction of 42 per cent, the third lowest level for Nunavut since 2000. Its lowest was $61 million in 2001 and its highest was $536 million 2011.

Along with the NWT, the Yukon’s proportion of expenditures is expected to fall by 54 per cent for 2020, from $166.2 million in expenditures in 2019 down to $76.9 million in 2020.

The figures for the North come as exploration spending for the provinces is expected to increase.

All provinces spent just over $1.92 billion in 2019 on exploration and that number is projected to rise by two per cent in 2020 to $1.95 billion. Expenditures across Canada are due to decrease by six per cent, from $2.28 billion in 2019 to $2.14 billion in 2020.

Chamber president Ken Armstrong said the decline in mineral exploration investment isn’t surprising due to the difficulties industries are experiencing from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, the drop is worrisome when compared to southern Canada where, despite pandemic-related restrictions and program delays, exploration spending increased,” he said, citing the report showing that in Ontario exploration spending rose by seven per cent in 2020 compared to 2019 and by 17 per cent in Quebec.

“This difference in exploration expenditures between Canada’s three territories and the provinces highlights the significant challenges to Northern resource development,” Armstrong said.

Although pre-Covid declines in the NWT were occurring partly because of the high costs of exploration and unsettled land claims, the pandemic has worsened the prospects for further mining investment, explained the chamber’s executive director Tom Hoefer.

Exploration companies have been put in an uncertain position for several reasons, such as the rules of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program excluding the companies because of their unique revenue model, Hoefer stated in an email.

“Some projects (also) were near communities (eg, North Arrow’s Naujaat project where workers normally lived in the community), and the communities asked them not to come.”

Another reason is that self-isolation requirements for people entering the NWT deterred some exploration programs, whose members mostly come from the south.

But Hoefer said the chamber is working with the federal and territorial governments to help ensure the North can emerge stronger from the pandemic and even exceed pre-Covid levels of activity.

“An example of an initiative we are urging is an enhanced mineral exploration tax credit for north of 60, so that it not only offsets the higher costs of working here, but also adds an additional incentive for investors to come to the north,” he said.

A spokesperson from the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment wasn’t immediately available.