An Inuvik woman will spend time behind bars and is forbidden to drive for two years for her second impaired driving conviction.

In Inuvik Territorial Court Nov. 3, Marsha Lena Jane Cockney, pleaded guilty to one count of driving while impaired. Judge Robert Gorin sentenced her to 30 days behind bars to begin Nov. 24 and barred her from driving for two years.

“I’m sorry, I know I have a previous DUI to this,” said Cockney in her own defence. “It was a stupid night and I’m extremely ashamed of myself.”

Crown prosecutor Jared Kelly told court police were called to the Mad Trapper pub at approximated 2:05 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, after a person expressed concern Cockney was preparing to drive away from the bar while intoxicated.

Police identified a black Chevy Silverado owned by Cockney parked nearby. On a second pass of their patrol, they noticed the vehicle had disappeared. Police followed the trail to a home on Inuit Rad and Carmichael Street to find the vehicle at rest and spoke to Cockney.

Cockney admitted to police she had consumed two drinks before driving and was asked to do a roadside test. After several attempts to conduct the test, a sample was finally acquired which Cockney failed. She was arrested and taken to the police detachment and gave two breath samples, the first registering a .12 per cent blood alcohol content and the second reading as a .11 per cent.

“She’s taking this very seriously,” said duty counsel Paul Falvo. “She’s quite remorseful and ashamed.”