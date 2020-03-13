Internet, long-distance phone service disrupted across NWT, Yukon

Northern Internet and long-distance telephone service was disrupted Friday due to a “technical issue” according to a spokesperson from Northwestel.

Andrew Anderson, media spokesperson for the company said in a prepared statement on Friday morning that service across the Northwest Territories and the Yukon lost internet service just before 11 a.m. due to a fibre-optic cable in Northern B.C. being cut.

The technical issue Anderson referred to prevented traffic from travelling along a backup line. That issue has since been resolved. Service was restored before 2 p.m.