Indigenous rights advocate Sandra Lockhart dies

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified the spouse of Sandra Lockhart. NNSL Media apologizes for any embarrassment or confusion caused by the error.

Sandra Lockhart, a tireless advocate for Indigenous women and their rights, has died.

A Dakota-Cree woman from Mistawasis First Nation in Saskatchewan, Lockhart later moved to Lutsel K’e. She was married to former Lutsel K’e chief Felix Lockhart.

She served as chair of PSAC’s Aboriginal Peoples Committee, and testified before the Status of Women Committee in 2011 on the subject of violence against Indigenous women.

Last year, she shared stories during the hearings for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Yellowknife and organized a demonstration in front of the legislative assembly to protest the not guilty verdict of Gerald Stanley, a white farmer in Saskatchewan who shot and killed Colten Boushie, an Indigenous man, outside the farmer’s home.

Cory Vanthuyne, MLA for Yellowknife North, took to Facebook to express sadness at the news of Lockart’s passing, who he described as “a good friend.”

“We got to know each other well over the past number of years and I am very grateful for that friendship,” wrote Vanthuyne. “She had a beautiful voice that could capture and hold your attention. She used her amazing speaking ability to teach us about the world as she seen it.”

