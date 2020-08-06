Inclusion NWT is extending its free services to seniors and other people in need into August and beyond.

The organization, formally known as the Yellowknife Association of Community Living (YKACL), has been providing odd job services for the community through the Odd Job employment program since it was launched in May 2018.

Since its inception, the program has sought to assist under-employed individuals who self-identify with a disability and provide them with one-time or short-term work opportunities while they seek out longer-term employment.

RELATED COVERAGE: YKACL’s employment program continues to grow

There are currently about 20 workers with the program.

The organization announced in a July 31 news release that it will be continuing its slate of summer work into the fall.

“Since June, The Odd Job Squad has shredded dozens of boxes of documents for local businesses, organizations and households and regularly mows lawns and trims edges for 15 seniors aged 65+ for free,” states the news release.

Clients are, and will continue to be paid for each hour of work – at minimum wage or better – due to donations from Yellowknife Motors and as well as other small and large contributions from private individuals, states the news release.

Work that has included paper shredding will carry on to the end of August, while free lawn-care for seniors will extend into the fall in Yellowknife, Ndilo and Dettah.

The service is also continuing to to provide pick-up of refundable recyclables from curbside into the fall.

“What makes us excited is that not only are we helping our community – our clients are busy all day, everyday,” said Donna-Marie Meserah-Zdyb, the manager for skills, training and community inclusion.

Employers and households are wanted who may offer casual or temporary employment at or above minimum wage of $13.46 per hour.

Covid-19 impacts

Like many workers in Yellowknife, the momentum with the employment program slowed down significantly after the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Inclusion NWT staff.

“Hugely,” said Lynn Elkin, executive director, noting the extensive courier, recycling and shredding work for offices. “We had standing contracts with 35 businesses and government departments in town but with obviously people working from home office, that becomes less necessary.

“There are also the complications of going into buildings or how many numbers can you have and being ready when going into buildings. Lately we have been careful that what we do is often outside work and it has proved to be a nice fit.”

Of late and during the summer months, demand for summer outdoor labour jobs has been busy, she said. Over the last month, Elkin estimates there have been between 90 to 100 job requests.

“So in the meantime we have a big group of people out there everyday doing lawns or moving storage units for people or shoveling gravel or building fence posts,” she said.

Although the employment program started out small as an opportunity to help people transition into the workforce, the Odd Job Squad has grown more into an employment program where clients are doing regular, steady work that isn’t otherwise being met in the community.

In many cases this involves serving the needs of seniors, who are in many cases on fixed incomes or on pensions and need work done but are hesitant to ask for it due to the lack of money.

“Part of the reason why we have expanded – such as with our free lunch for seniors – is that it involves fantastic real work and clients are getting paid,” Elkin said, stressing that this should be understood as different from making up jobs for clients to do.

“We have made a pool of money so seniors don’t need to pay. Many (seniors) are on fixed incomes and on pensions. We provide a service that recognizes seniors contributions but clients getting paid for the work.”

People needing shredding pick-up or drop off, seniors’ lawn care or refundable recyclables pick-up are asked to contact Inclusion NWT at 867-445-6967 or email at info@InclusionNWT.ca.