Nearly a month into construction for the 2021 festival and this year’s snowkingdom is already taking shape.
In a usual year, residents could tour the snowcastle construction site. This year however, the team is asking visitors to stay patient until the castle doors swing open in March. Natalie Pressman/NNSL photo
After last year’s last-minute cancellation at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Snowking team said they were committed to delivering a proper Snowking celebration this March, though it won’t be quite like the fanfare of years past. With pandemic public health measures still in full effect, it would be impossible for Yellowknifers to gather in song and dance, drinks in hand and venues tightly packed.
Still, the team is hard at work to carry-out a festival of carvings and open-air art installations – and yes, there will be a slide.
Snow Cadet Claire clears snow on for paths throughout the castle. For public health reasons, this year’s festival will encourage visitors to flow through traffic in one direction. Natalie Pressman/NNSL photo
The Snow Queen carves out detailing in the snowcastle. Natalie Pressman/NNSL photo
The -30C temperature wont keep Martin One-Boot from doing his part to shape harvested ice blocks. Natalie Pressman/NNSL photo.
Volunteer Mr. Freeze clears the path around the soon-to-be constructed slide. Natalie Pressman/NNSL photo
Yellowknife deputy mayor Shauna Morgan, A.K.A Captain Morgan Snow, is hard at work to help the snowkingdom take shape. Natalie Pressman/NNSL photo
In lieu of live music and film nights, two typical Snowking activities that won’t be possible in 2021, visitors can anticipate open-air art installations and of course the famous slide. Natalie Pressman/NNSL photo
Yellowknifers have come to expect big things from the decades old winter festival. While this years celebrations will stray from the norm, the Snowking crew assures residents will have something to look forward to come March. Natalie Pressman/NNSL photo
