Nearly a month into construction for the 2021 festival and this year’s snowkingdom is already taking shape.

After last year’s last-minute cancellation at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Snowking team said they were committed to delivering a proper Snowking celebration this March, though it won’t be quite like the fanfare of years past. With pandemic public health measures still in full effect, it would be impossible for Yellowknifers to gather in song and dance, drinks in hand and venues tightly packed.

Still, the team is hard at work to carry-out a festival of carvings and open-air art installations – and yes, there will be a slide.