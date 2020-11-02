Just over half of the bodies of water in Yellowknife have frozen to a thickness of six inches, according to a report on Sunday from the Great Slave Snowmobile Association.

The report by the association, which carries out ice thickness testing each year, shows that the ice on 11 out of 20 lakes, ponds and bays in Yellowknife is at least six inches thick.

The City of Yellowknife advises that people should stay off the ice until it reaches that thickness.

The deepest ice measurement was taken on Frame Lake, near City Hall, where the ice goes down 10 inches.

Stock Lake (Jackfish) and Grace Lake were deemed “not thick enough to walk on.”

The other areas where the ice is less than six inches thick included the Dettah Ice Road at School Draw, Yellowknife Bay, Kam Lake and Back Bay beside 31 Morrison.

The other part of Back Bay by the Wardair Dock measured seven inches thick.

The latest report shows a faster freeze up compared to last year, when only seven of the 20 areas in the association’s Nov. 3 report had measurements of at least six inches.

Measurements will be ongoing and updates will be posted on the City of Yellowknife’s online portal until all areas tested reach an ice thickness of six inches.