Hunt for taxi robbery suspects ends with police dog ‘interaction,’ 2 men charged

Two men who allegedly robbed a Yellowknife cab driver early Wednesday have been arrested and charged after leading Mounties on a chase that ended with an individual being injured by a police dog, say RCMP.

The alleged robbery occurred in an alley behind Grayling Manor, an apartment complex located on 53 Street. Police responded to the incident at around 7:35 a.m.

An Aurora Taxi driver was treated for minor injuries following the alleged robbery and “altercation” between two suspects, who were seen fleeing the area towards 52 Avenue.

A subsequent investigation identified two men as possible suspects.

The two suspects, along with a third man, were located in the area of Woolgar Street and Byrne Road, but fled the area.

A “heavy police presence,” which included the NT RCMP Police Dog Services and an Emergency Response Team (ERT), surrounded the area in an effort to apprehend the men, who were eventually arrested at around 4 p.m.

“During the subsequent location and arrest of the suspects, one person was injured in an interaction with the police service dog,” states a news release from RCMP late Wednesday evening.

The person was treated for “what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries,” at Stanton Territorial Hospital, state police.

RCMP has not stated whether or not the injury resulted from the dog biting the person.

No officers were injured.

Dean McNeely, 32, of Yellowknife, is charged with robbery.

Tevin McNeely, 22, of Yellowknife is charged with robbery and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Both men were due to appear in a Yellowknife court Thursday.

On May 27, RCMP found a man inside Grayling Manor – near the site of Wednesday’s early morning alleged robbery – suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police are continuing to investigate.

Both incidents follow online reports from downtown residents who took to social media on May 22 to recount hearing gunshots in the area of 53 Street.