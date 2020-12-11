Ornaments from near and far, made of paper, seal skin and moose hide are a few of the NWT’s favourite things.

Hundreds of those handmade items made by kindergarten students from 23 schools across the territory now hang from the six-metre tall Christmas tree in the lobby of the legislative assembly building.

House Speaker Frederick Blake Jr. organized this year’s Kindergartener Christmas Tree campaign.

In pre-Covid years, students from schools in Ndilo, Dettah and Yellowknife would come to the legislature and make the tree decorations.

That wasn’t practical this year, so the program invited schools to send ornaments to the assembly.

“We expect to have a total of 465 ornaments by the end of the campaign,” said assembly spokesperson Katie Weaver. “Some ornaments come from as far away as Ulukhaktok.”

Each child who made one will receive a new ornament gift engraved by ArTech in Yellowknife.