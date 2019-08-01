Hughie Graham plans to challenge Education Minister Caroline Cochrane in Range Lake

Hughie Graham, former president of the NWT Chamber of Commerce, plans to challenge cabinet minister Caroline Cochrane to be Range Lake MLA this fall, a Thursday news release announced.

With a campaign centred on the twin pillars of collaboration and communication, Graham said failing in either respect can put the territory at risk economically and socially. Among the current leadership, “I don’t see enough of either,” he said in the release.

In addition to Graham’s experience in the NWT Chamber of Commerce, he currently works as a public servant in the Department of Infrastructure – an area that’s prioritized in his release.

“We have issues in Northwest Territories that could take generations to solve that we

need to take action on. Some of these issues I see immediately are infrastructure,

exploration and reconciliation,” he said. “We need leaders to tackle these issues and push the territory forward. I am that leader and decision maker that can be both effective in collaboration and communication.”