House fire on Ingraham Drive near Pilots’ Monument

A fire engulfed a home on Ingraham Drive in Old Town below the Pilots’ Monument Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze, which prompted a large-scale response from the Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD), and shrouded the area in thick smoke as onlookers gathered nearby, broke out just before 5 p.m.

An onlooker, one of many friends of the homeowner who watched as firefighters battled the blaze, told Yellowknifer occupants of the badly damaged house were all accounted for and believed to be unharmed.

Those initial reports have not yet been confirmed by the fire department or RCMP.

Ingraham Drive was shut down by MED at the scene.

