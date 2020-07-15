Hotıì ts’eeda is offering up to $100,000 in bursaries for NWT students whose studies have been interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indigenous research organization said in a news release on July 14.

Students who can demonstrate how the pandemic has disrupted their ability to continue their post-secondary program and who can identify how the bursary would help them pursue their educational goals are encouraged to apply.

The bursary, called Ełets’àts’eedıı, which means “support each other” in the Tłı̨chǫ language, is valued at $5,000 for two semesters for students without dependents. For students with dependents, additional amounts will be available.

Up to $100,000 in bursaries will be awarded.

“This pandemic has created many different challenges for NWT post-secondary students, from needing access to technology for distance learning, to increasing challenges related to child care,” said Hotıì ts’eeda Governing Council Chair John B. Zoe. “We do not know all the barriers students may face, but we want to help if we can. We need to ensure that NWT students can continue their educational path. It is important to the future of the territory.”

To be eligible for the bursary, applicants must:

• provide proof they are an NWT resident

• provide proof of full-time enrolment at a designated post-secondary educational institution or program

• be in a program that leads to a licence, certificate, diploma, or degree that fulfills Hotıì ts’eeda’s mandate of fostering research or training in health and wellness

• Demonstrate that they have been negatively financially impacted by Covid-19 pandemic precautions

Priority will be given to Indigenous residents who can demonstrate a financial need and are in a program of study related to health and wellness. Applicants who identify as First Nation, Inuvialuit or Métis must provide proof of membership.

To apply, students should consult the application site.

The application deadline is Aug. 7, 2020.

Hotıì ts’eeda is funded through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and governed primarily by NWT Indigenous governments.