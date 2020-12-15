A hockey equipment drive held recently will offer new life to passionate players of the game in Fort Good Hope.

Lillith Brook and Amy Lizotte, two mothers with the Subway bantam development team, solicited donations of hockey equipment at the Yellowknife Community Arena on Dec. 11.

What resulted within three hours on a frigid Saturday was two pickup truck loads and a small bus full of various pieces hockey gear were gathered from the city.

Brook said having the 13 and 14-year-old local players involved in a community services project is an important part of the minor hockey experience.

“Every year there is always a bit of focus on community involvement and volunteerism and it’s really encouraged by coach Darren Wicks,” Brook said.

“These type of efforts have grown every year, but this year because we had a little more time on our hands (due to Covid-19) we asked Darren and some other parents to help find opportunity to get involved in community work.”

Through her day job, Brook said she has connections with people in Fort Good Hope and she became aware of hockey development efforts there.

All equipment collected was expected to be sorted and packed by players on Tuesday night at a Det’on cho warehouse, where it’s being stored. It will then be taken by Summit Air and North-Wright Airways, which are offering discounted cargo service.

“We ended up taking in more than what Fort Good Hope can take and so now we are reaching out to others with help of Hockey North to see if we can help them,” Brook said, adding that she hopes to send equipment to Fort Providence as well.