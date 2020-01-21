Hockey Day in Canada three weeks away

Tickets went on sale Monday for the rare appearance of hockey heroes of NHL’s past.

Grant White, director of community services, laid out plans for the four-day Hockey Day in Canada weekend (Feb. 5 to 8) that will feature Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean and several NHL alumni taking part in events in Yellowknife.

Last June, Sportsnet announced that a bid by the City of Yellowknife was successful.

For months the city has been working closely with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation and Scotiabank through an organization committee that has put together the program for the event.

The full schedule can be referenced on the city’s Hockey Day in Canada Event Schedule page.

On Feb. 5, there will be a “Music of Hockey Day” which will be hosted by Ron MacLean at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre at 8 p.m.

On the bill will be the Dave Bidini Band, Tara Slone, and former NHL star Bryan Trottier.

Local talent will include the Dettah Drummers, Digawolf, Wesley Hardisty and Karen Novak.

White said that on Thursday, Feb. 6, there will be several events throughout the day that will include school visits, hockey clinics and a referees clinic. NHL alumni, Ron MacLean and others are expected to appear.

In the afternoon, there will be a Yellowknives Dene First Nation Celebrations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Dettah which will involve Trottier, Ron McLean, and the Stanley Cup. The Dettah event will include a feed the fire ceremony and arrival of the Stanley Cup as well as demonstrations of traditional activities and games, traditional foods and music and a game of shinny.

The day will wrap up with a Hockey Day in Canada banquet, hosted by Evanka Osmak and Ken Reid at the St. Patrick High School/Weledeh School gymnasium at 6 p.m. Representatives from Hockey Canada and NHL Alumni will be in attendance.

On Friday, there will be a “Breakfast with the Cup” featuring former NHLer Andrew Ference at the Multiplex Gym at 7:30 a.m. White said there will be activities throughout the day that will include a Lunch with the Bunch, hosted by True North Rotary, as well as on-ice clinics and school visits.

On the same day there will be a High School Challenge Cup with the female game at 1:15 p.m. and the male game at 3:15 p.m.

In the evening, there will be an Alumni Classic at the Ed Jeske Arena at 7 p.m. featuring NHL Alumni, Hockey Canada representatives and local talent.

Tickets will be available for most major events at city hall and through the city’s website.

Chief Ed Sangris of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation in Dettah – a diehard Edmonton Oilers fan – said it will be a “huge opportunity” to showcase to national and international the elements of Dene culture like traditional food, culture, handgames and dance, including in the Dettah community on the Thursday.

“We have some of our staff working closely with the city and Hockey Day in Canada organizers since at least before Christmas,” he said. “I think it will be a huge opportunity to showcase our culture and traditions.

“People are excited.”

Hockey Day in Canada schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Music of Hockey Day hosted by Ron McLean 8 p.m. at NACC

• Featuring the Dave Bidini Band, Tara Slone, Bryan Trottier and local talent including the Dettah Drummers, Digawolf, Wesley Hardisty and Karen Novak

• Tickets are available through the NACC box office and online

Thursday, Feb. 6

• Many events throughout the day including school visits, hockey clinics and referees clinic

with NHL Alumni, Ron McLean and others

• Yellowknives Dene First Nation celebrations 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Dettah – Bryan Trottier, Ron

McLean, the Stanley Cup ….

• Feed the fire and arrival of the Stanley Cup

• Demonstrations of traditional activities and games

• Traditional foods and music

• Shinny

• Hockey Day in Canada Banquet – 6 p.m. at St. Pat’s/Weledeh

• Hosted by Sportsnet’s Evanka Osmak and Ken Reid – Featuring a full slate of NHL Alumni and Hockey

Canada representatives

• Tickets on sale through the city’s website or at City Hall

Friday, Feb. 7

• Breakfast with the Cup featuring Andrew Ference – Multiplex Gym 7:30 a.m.

• Tickets available on the City’s web page or at City hall

• Many activities throughout the day with Lunch with the Bunch and more on-ice

clinics and school visits

• High School Challenge Cup – female game 1:15 p.m., male game at 3:15 p.m.

• No charge event, come out and cheer your team

• Alumni Classic – 7 p.m. on the Ed Jeske ice

• features NHL Alumni, Hockey Canada representatives and local talent

• Tickets available on the city’s web page and at City Hall

Saturday, February 8

– Somba K’e Park will host Hockey Day in Canada

Outdoor Festival – Broadcast event

• Parade and arrival of the Stanley Cup at 10:30 a.m.

• Opening Ceremonies will take place 10:45

• A full day of free events celebrating the game of Hockey and many activities that

Yellowknife has to offer

• Cultural activities, pond hockey tournament, hockey clinics, kids activities, dog costume contest

• Arts and Culture festival – Multiplex Gymnasium 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• A full array of various arts and crafts

• A stage full of cultural performances

sourced from the City of Yellowknife’s presentation to the Government Priorities Committee, Jan. 20, 2020