Highway from Alberta to NWT reopened

The main highway connecting the NWT and Alberta has been reopened.

Highway 35 from High Level, Alta. to the Northwest Territories border is open at this time, announced 511 Alberta on May 31.

The Department of Infrastructure announced that Highway 1 from the NWT border to Enterprise has also been reopened to traffic.

The highway between High Level and Enterprise had been closed since Tuesday due to a wildfire burning near Steen Lake, Alta.

It opened to essential goods and services coming north on May 30.

#NWThwy1 and AB Highway 35 have reopened to all traffic between High Level and Enterprise. To anyone who has been affected by the road closures: thank you for your patience. Safety is our #1 priority. #NWT — GNWT/GTNO Infrastructure (@GNWT_INF) May 31, 2019

511 Alberta is reminding drivers the highway may be closed without warning if conditions change or safe travel is no longer possible.

Wet weather conditions are inbound for the South Slave region reaching toward Northern Alberta as the weekend approaches.

Sara Hoffman, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said as a lower pressure system moves towards the southeast corner of the territory scattered showers can be expected into early next week.

This weather will likely aid the high to extreme risk of wildfire warnings issued for most of the South Slave region.

A special air quality notice has been posted for Fort Liard due to smoke and Hoffman said this is a preventative measure as smoke from northern Alberta wildfires make their way into the territory and up the Mackenzie.

By overnight Saturday, hazy conditions could make their way as far north as Deline.

“If a special air quality statements are expanded, those with existing conditions and vulnerability are to take care to limit time outside and avoid especially strenuous conditions,” said Hoffman.